Stroman allowed just one run on five hits across six innings but did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Nationals. He walked three and struck out five.

Stroman continued his strong start to the season, as he now has a 2.18 ERA overall, though he hasn't earned a win since April 7. The righty has a 3.05 ERA across 29.1 innings following that last win, so his performance really hasn't fallen off much, but the run support just hasn't been there. Fantasy managers would like to see more wins moving forward, though it's hard to complain about how Stroman has pitched. He'll look to keep rolling when he takes the hill again early next week.