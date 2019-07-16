Maldonado was traded from the Royals to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for Mike Montgomery, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Willson Contreras (foot) is currently being considered day-to-day, but the acquisition of Maldonado could mean Contreras' injury is worse than initially thought. Either way, Maldonado will provide the Cubs with veteran experience behind the dish moving forward. He's slashing .224/.288/.359 with six homers and 17 RBI over 73 games this season.