Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Maldonado will get a breather in the series finale after he caught both of the previous two days while going hitless across six at-bats. Korey Lee gets the nod behind the dish Sunday.
More News
-
White Sox's Martin Maldonado: On bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Martin Maldonado: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Martin Maldonado: Sitting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Martin Maldonado: Gets rest day•
-
White Sox's Martin Maldonado: Looking for first hit•
-
White Sox's Martin Maldonado: Inks deal with White Sox•