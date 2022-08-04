The Cubs selected Dermody's contract from Triple-A Iowa, optioned him and then recalled him to serve as the 27th man for the Thursday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

Chicago added Dermody to the 40-man roster and active roster in a roundabout way, but he'll be with the big club for the twin bill before likely heading back to Iowa. Though he'll work out of the bullpen Thursday, Dermody had been starting at Iowa and should be capable of handling multiple innings behind doubleheader starters Marcus Stroman and Sean Newcomb, if necessary.