Hermosillo (quadriceps) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Hermosillo has been sidelined since May 8, and Thursday's transaction shouldn't significantly alter his return timetable since he'll be able to return as early as the second weekend in July. The 27-year-old progressed to taking live batting practice next week, and he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon.
