Ortega signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old joined the Braves on a minor-league deal last offseason, but he wasn't included in the team's 60-player pool and didn't see the field in 2020. Ortega struggled in 34 games for the Braves in 2019, but he had an .897 OPS with 21 homers in 111 appearances at Triple-A that year.