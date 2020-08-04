Wick pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Monday's 2-0 win over the Royals.
This is the second save for Wick in the last three days, and while the team hasn't formally announced a change at closer, it appears manager David Ross is willing to try some alternatives to Craig Kimbrel, who has a 27.00 ERA through two appearances in 2020 and struggled most of last season. Both Wick and Jeremy Jeffress have picked up saves in the early going, and the lefty-righty combo figures to stay active late in games for the Cubs.