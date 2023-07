The Cubs released Wick on Saturday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Wick failed to make the Cubs' roster out of spring training and has put up an 8.60 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 30.1 innings with Triple-A Iowa. His recent MLB history could earn him a minor-league deal from another franchise, but he will have to show significant improvement in order to have any chance at appearing in the majors this season.