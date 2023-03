Wick cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wick appeared on track to make the Opening Day roster, but the Cubs had other plans. Even so, he'll be a candidate to emerge with the big-league squad later on in the season after posting a 4.22 ERA and 1.69 WHIP with a 69:29 K:BB over 64 innings a season ago.