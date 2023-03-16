With Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger viewed as the Cubs' top closing options, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Wick may have to settle for setup work.

Wick was second on the team with nine saves last season, but with the veterans Fulmer and Boxberger coming over in the offseason, the former may have to settle for setup work. Wick has the ability to miss bats but he's been inconsistent during his MLB career, and if he's not seeing regular save opportunities, his fantasy value will be limited.