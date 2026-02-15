The Giants placed Wick (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wick's move to the 60-day IL was fully expected, as San Francisco signed him earlier this weekend with the knowledge that the right-hander would miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in November. The 33-year-old's contract includes a club option for 2027, so the Giants will have the ability to closely monitor his rehab program in the months to come before deciding whether to retain him this winter. Wick hasn't pitched in the majors since 2022 but was one of the top relievers in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball this past season, when he turned in a 1.13 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 58:13 K:BB over 47.2 innings.