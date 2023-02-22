With the Cubs adding several relievers in the offseason, Wick has increased competition for the closer role, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Righties Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer are the newcomers, and both have some MLB closing experience. Lefty Brandon Hughes, who had eight saves last year, also returns. The Cubs may ultimately use a committee to close out games, which would cap Wick's ceiling, but he could see his value go up if he emerges as the preferred option from this group at some point.