Wick registered the save in a 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

With David Robertson on the COVID-19 injured list, Wick has converted each of Chicago's last three save chances including two over the past two games. The 29-year-old entered with one on and none out in the ninth and permitted another base hit before inducing a foul out and game-ending double play to secure the victory. Wick sits in the curious spot of possessing a higher WHIP (1.39) than ERA (1.32), with a 3.67 xERA and 2.93 xFIP suggesting he's been the beneficiary of luck thus far in the runs allowed department.