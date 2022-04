Newcomb, along with cash considerations was traded from Atlanta to the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Jesse Chavez.

Newcomb was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Tuesday, and Chicago opted to acquire him via trade rather than potentially losing out on a waiver claim. The 28-year-old lefty had a 3.87 ERA across his first three big-league campaigns, but he's struggled over the past three years, which limited his opportunities in the majors. He'll now receive a fresh start with the Cubs.