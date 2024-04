Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three additional RBI in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Suzuki hit his second home run of the season in the fifth inning and this was his third multi-hit effort through six games. The outfielder is off to a strong start with a .972 OPS, and he should remain locked into a premium lineup spot for the Cubs moving forward, giving him plenty of opportunities to continue racking up stats.