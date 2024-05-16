Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and another run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta.

Suzuki is batting just .217 in five games since returning from an oblique injury, though he has a strong .280 average and .825 OPS on the season. Those numbers are in line with the .285 average and .842 OPS the outfielder posted last year, when he also delivered a career-high 20 home runs. Suzuki only has four long balls so far in 2024, but he's been a consistent hitter at the MLB level and could get the power rolling in short order.