Suzuki is declining the $23.15 million qualifying offer that was extended by the Cubs, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It's hardly a surprise that the Japanese slugger is turning down the one-year deal since he's arguably the top hitter on the open market. Assuming Suzuki doesn't re-sign with the Cubs, the organization will net draft-pick compensation since it extended the qualifying offer. The 32-year-old posted an .841 OPS with 26 homers, 86 RBI and 96 runs in 143 regular-season games for Chicago last season.