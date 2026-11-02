The Cubs extended Suzuki a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Suzuki is one of the best free-agent bats available and is a safe bet to decline the qualifying offer. If that happens and he signs with a new team, the Cubs would net a draft pick as compensation. Suzuki slashed .270/.368/.473 with 26 home runs and 86 RBI across 143 regular-season tilts for the Cubs in 2026, and he also rated well by defensive metrics for the first time in his career.