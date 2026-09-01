Suzuki went 3-for-5 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's 17-3 win over the Brewers

Suzuki had a rare 0-for-5 game Sunday, but he got right back into the groove Monday. The outfielder recorded his third three-hit effort across his last four contests, and he finishes August batting .303 with a sharp .957 OPS in 27 games. With a prime spot in the heart of a potent Chicago lineup, Suzuki should remain one of the top offensive performers in fantasy baseball during the stretch run.