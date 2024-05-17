Suzuki is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Pirates.
Suzuki homered Wednesday in Atlanta but is just 6-for-26 at the dish since returning from the injured list. With Paul Skenes on the hill for the Pirates on Friday, a day off for Suzuki makes sense. Cody Bellinger will shift over to right field while Pete Crow-Armstrong handles center and Mike Tauchman serves as the designated hitter.
