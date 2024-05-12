Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Pirates. He also stole a base.

Suzuki had been out since April 14 due to an oblique injury before getting activated Friday, though he didn't play in that game. He wasted no time getting his bat going and recorded his first stolen base of the season in the process, so he appears to be fully healthy. The outfielder is now batting a robust .313 to go with an .894 OPS, and he should continue to slot into a prominent spot in Chicago's lineup.