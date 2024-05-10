Suzuki (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Suzuki's activation comes at an ideal time for the Cubs, who just lost Dansby Swanson (knee) to the 10-day IL. Suzuki made two appearances at Triple-A Iowa, going 2-for-5 with a pair of runs and a stolen base. He'll likely return to his usual DH role, which could mean fewer opportunities for Patrick Wisdom.