Suzuki is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs will go with Mike Tauchman in right field, Cody Bellinger at designated hitter and Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field as they try to salvage a series split. Though his power hasn't shown up yet this season, Suzuki enters Thursday's game with a modest six-game hit streak, going 8-for-27 over that span.