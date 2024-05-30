Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Brewers.

Suzuki has gone 8-for-27 (.296) during his six-game hitting streak, though he hasn't posted an extra-base hit since May 15. The outfielder's steal Wednesday was his second of the campaign. He's slashing .254/.312/.389 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 19 runs scored and five doubles over 31 contests. Suzuki isn't having a poor year by any means, especially when factoring in his four-week absence with an oblique injury, but he's also not standing out in any particular area.