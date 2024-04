Suzuki went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Friday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

Suzuki is one of several Chicago players swinging a hot bat amid the team's 5-2 start. The outfielder is slashing .345/.394/.621, which would all easily be new career highs if he can keep this up. Suzuki will likely cool down some, though he's certainly talented enough to post strong fantasy numbers all season.