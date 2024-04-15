The Cubs placed Suzuki on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right oblique strain, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki was off to a strong start this season, slashing .305/.368/.525 with three home runs and 13 RBI. Jeff Passan of ESPN.com notes that Suzuki missed nearly six weeks after straining his left oblique in spring training last season, and the Cubs will hope that the 29-year-old isn't on the shelf for that long this time around. In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled Alexander Canario from Triple-A Iowa.