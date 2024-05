Suzuki (oblique) took on-field batting practice Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro and LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune report.

It's the first time he's taken BP since he suffered a right oblique strain on April 14. Suzuki has estimated that he's 80 percent recovered from the injury and he could be in line to begin a rehab assignment next week if he continues trending in the right direction. A return to the Cubs' active roster by mid-May looks doable for the outfielder.