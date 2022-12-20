Alcantara signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs on Tuesday.

Splitting time between the D-backs and Padres in 2022, Alcantara slashed .220/.261/.356 over 224 plate appearances. He posted an .898 OPS during his last minor-league stint in 2021. Similar production and/or an injury in the Cubs' major-league infield could earn the 26-year-old another opportunity in the bigs this season

More News