Alcantara signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Aug. 1 and has gone 2-for-18 with a home run, three walks, four runs and four RBI in five games for Triple-A Reno.

After parting ways with the Cubs in late July, Alcantara has begun his fourth stint in the Diamondbacks organization. He signed with Arizona as an international free agent in 2012, but was later traded to the Tigers in 2017 before catching back on with Arizona via two separate waiver claims during the 2022 season. The 27-year-old infielder has spent parts of three seasons in the majors but has played exclusively at the Triple-A level in 2023, slashing .258/.353/.408 with seven home runs in 69 games between the Cubs' and Diamondbacks' top affiliates.