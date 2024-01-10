Alcantara signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Dec. 9.
Alcantara, 27, posted a .776 OPS over 98 games between the Cubs' and Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliates. He's slashed just .209/.281/.406 with 12 homers in 192 games across parts of three seasons at the major-league level.
