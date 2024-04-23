The Diamondbacks acquired Alcantara from the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.
It marks the fifth time Arizona has acquired Alcantara. The veteran infielder will be assigned to Triple-A Reno, where he will give the team added depth with Geraldo Perdomo (knee) on the shelf.
