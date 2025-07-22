Alcantara cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Reno, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Alcantara never appeared in a game after signing with the Diamondbacks on Friday, but he'll stick with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old owns a .571 OPS in Triple-A this season and will likely remain a minor-league depth piece for the rest of the year.