Sergio Alcantara: Cut by Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals released Alcantara on Tuesday.
Alcantara was unable to win a utility job with the Nationals coming out of spring training, and rather than sticking around in the organization at Triple-A Rochester, he'll hit the open market in pursuit of an opportunity elsewhere. The 29-year-old switch-hitter saw action in one game at the big-league level with the Giants in 2025, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.
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