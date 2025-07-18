Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Signs with D-backs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alcantara signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Alcantara elected free agency after being DFA'd by the Giants last week, and he'll now find work as bench depth for the D-backs. He'll fill the roster opening created by Ketel Marte's (personal) move to the restricted list, though it will still be hard for him to find at-bats with the big club.
