Cishek struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Astros.

The veteran reliever bounced back nicely after blowing the save in his last appearance Friday. Cishek's 3.00 ERA and 25:9 K:BB through 24 innings are solid, if not exactly elite, numbers for a closer, but he could return to a setup role when Pedro Strop (hamstring) re-enters the picture, potentially as soon as this weekend.