Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Comes to terms with Cubs
La Stella agreed to a one-year, $950,000 deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is one of the lower figures an arbitration-eligible player will receive, but it's easy to see why. La Stella is strictly a bench player, and has not received 200 plate appearances in a season since 2014. He hit .288/.389/.472 with five home runs in 151 plate appearances with the Cubs in 2017.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Takes at-bat Friday•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with minor leg issue•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Starting for third straight game•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Picks up second straight start•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Leaves yard twice in Saturday win•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Pops rare homer•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...