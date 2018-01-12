La Stella agreed to a one-year, $950,000 deal with the Cubs on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is one of the lower figures an arbitration-eligible player will receive, but it's easy to see why. La Stella is strictly a bench player, and has not received 200 plate appearances in a season since 2014. He hit .288/.389/.472 with five home runs in 151 plate appearances with the Cubs in 2017.