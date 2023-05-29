Mancini is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

After sitting out four consecutive games from last Sunday through Wednesday, Mancini returned to the lineup as either the Cubs' designated hitter or starting first baseman for all three of the team's games with Cincinnati this past weekend. Mancini went 0-for-6 over the first two contests, but he salvaged his series with a 2-for-3 effort to go with a walk in Sunday's 8-5 loss. Even so, Mancini is still maintaining a pedestrian .683 OPS for the season, and he looks like he could be stuck in more of a part-time role until his bat heats up and he warrants more playing time.