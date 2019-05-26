Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns to lineup Sunday

Contreras is starting at catcher and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Contreras got days off on both Friday and Saturday, but he had started 14 straight games before that, so a little extended rest was well-earned by the backstop. Contreras is slashing a strong .315/.424/.596 with 11 home runs and 31 RBI through 46 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories