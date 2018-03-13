Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns Tuesday

Contreras (illness) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup for the Cubs' split-squad game against the Padres on Tuesday.

After missing a week of action with the flu, Contreras will make his return to the lineup as anticipated. With the illness behind him now, he can regain his focus in preparing for the regular season as he takes on another season as the primary backstop for Chicago.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories