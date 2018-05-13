Cubs' Willson Contreras: Stays hot Saturday
Contreras continued to batter the White Sox on Saturday, going 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI.
Contreras had an RBI single in the second inning to stretch the Cubs' lead to five. He later added a two-run shot off of Chris Beck in the seventh inning. Over his last three games, the catcher is 10-for-15 with three homers and 11 RBI, bringing his OPS up to .868 on the season.
