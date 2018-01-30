Cubs' Wynton Bernard: Signs with Cubs
Bernard signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Bernard spent all of 2017 with Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants' affiliate, and he will likely be starting the 2018 season again at Triple-A -- this time with the Iowa Cubs. The 27-year-old slashed just .245/.303/.347 in 82 games last season. He is considered a speedy outfielder who also possesses above-average tools in the field. His focus for the 2018 season will most certainly be to improve his numbers at the plate, which, if successful, could lead to him seeing some time in the majors.
