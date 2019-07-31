Cubs' Yu Darvish: Pitches well but takes loss
Darvish (3-5) allowed just two runs over six innings but was saddled with the loss in Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. He gave up six hits and no walks, while striking out nine.
Darvish probably deserved a better fate, but Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis bullpen held the Cubs to just a single run. The Japanese righty has had an up-and-down season, as evidenced by his 4.46 ERA overall, but he's been better lately. Darvish has gone at least six innings in five straight starts, and he has a 2.93 ERA in this stretch. He'll look to keep up the strong work in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday in a pivotal matchup with the Brewers.
