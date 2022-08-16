McKinstry went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

Acquired from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, McKinstry has started five of the last six games for the Cubs, going 6-for-20 (.300) with two doubles, two runs scored and Monday's steal -- his first of the season. He's been deployed exclusively against right-handed pitching so far by Chicago, bouncing between second base and third base as his new club determines whether the 27-year-old has a place in its future plans.