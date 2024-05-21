Thomas (hamstring) will require minor-league rehab games before rejoining the Diamondbacks, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Thomas had been on the verge of returning earlier this month but felt something in his injured left hamstring after a rehab game at Triple-A Reno on May 5. He has since received a platelet-rich plasma injection and begun ramping up again -- running in a pool and taking live at-bats. Thomas made 13 plate appearances over three games during his first rehab assignment, which may be a barometer for how much time the outfielder needs on a second rehab stint.