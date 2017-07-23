Diamondbacks' Anthony Banda: Optioned back to Reno following spot start
Banda was optioned to Triple-a Reno on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Banda acquitted himself well in his major-league debut Saturday against the Nationals, covering 5.2 innings and serving up four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters in a losing effort. The Diamondbacks brought Banda up from the minors to make the spot start because Taijuan Walker (personal) was on the paternity list, but the lefty's demotion signals that Walker is in line to be activated prior to Sunday's game. Walker is now scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Braves, leaving no room for Banda in the rotation.
