Alexander (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals but said he will be available off the bench, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Alexander's early exit in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Giants was attributed to a right hamstring cramp, and the Diamondbacks don't seem to believe the rookie is dealing with anything significant a day later. He noted that he's not dealing with any structural damage, but because Alexander is still experiencing some discomfort in the hamstring, he'll get a day off Monday to continue healing. Kevin Newman will pick up the start at shortstop in Alexander's stead.