Alexander is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Alexander will take a seat for the series opener as the Giants bring ace right-hander Logan Webb to the hill. While the rookie still looks to be the Diamondbacks' preferred option at shortstop while Geraldo Perdomo (knee) is on the shelf, Alexander might have a shorter leash than anticipated while he's experienced some early hiccups defensively. Jace Peterson will cover shortstop Thursday.
