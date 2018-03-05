Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Looks good during bullpen session

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that Boxberger (arm) was "very aggressive and looked good" during a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Since making his Cactus League (and Diamondbacks) debut with a scoreless inning Feb. 23 against the Rockies, Boxberger has been unavailable in exhibition play after coming out of that outing with general arm soreness. Boxberger has since thrown multiple bullpen sessions, and with his latest one Sunday seemingly going without a hitch, there's a good chance the right-hander will be cleared to pitch in a game this week. Though Boxberger has been sidelined for more than a week with the injury, Lovullo reiterated that Boxberger remains in contention along with Archie Bradley and Yoshihisa Hirano for the Diamondbacks' vacancy at closer.