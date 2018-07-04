Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Notches 20th save of season
Boxberger pitched a hitless ninth inning to earn the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out two while walking one.
Pitching for the first time in six days, Boxberger retired the Cardinals to pick up his 20th save of the season. The right-hander now has 41 strikeouts in 30.1 innings but has also issued 16 walks in the process, accounting for the relatively high 1.32 WHIP. Boxberger blew three saves in nine chances in the month of June, and he'll look to right the ship and assert himself as the trusted closer for the Diamondbacks going forward.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Scoreless inning for 18th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Bounces back with save versus Pirates•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Blows save in extras•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Implodes to blow save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Picks up one-out save•
-
Diamondbacks' Brad Boxberger: Gets 15th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...