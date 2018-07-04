Boxberger pitched a hitless ninth inning to earn the save against the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out two while walking one.

Pitching for the first time in six days, Boxberger retired the Cardinals to pick up his 20th save of the season. The right-hander now has 41 strikeouts in 30.1 innings but has also issued 16 walks in the process, accounting for the relatively high 1.32 WHIP. Boxberger blew three saves in nine chances in the month of June, and he'll look to right the ship and assert himself as the trusted closer for the Diamondbacks going forward.