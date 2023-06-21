Pfaadt is a potential option to help fix the back end of Arizona's rotation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona manager Mike Hazen discussed potential options to help the rotation, which, outside of Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, had a 6.18 ERA over 43 starts heading into Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. The GM noted external options are not likely at this time, as there aren't many sellers given the number of teams still in the mix for the postseason, which turned the focus of the conversation to Triple-A Reno. Pfaadt has made four starts for Aces since a five-start introduction to MLB during May. "His velocity has been good, strike-throwing good, throwing to top of zone well," Hazen said. "He's done a good job. I think with the amount of strikes he throws, he's going to get clipped (for homers) in those environments and probably in the major leagues some." Pfaadt has a 3.86 ERA with 21 strikeouts, five walks and four home runs over his four starts (18.2 innings) at Reno. He allowed three solo homers in his most recent start.